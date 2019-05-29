Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bevis Harvey Young Chapel 3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church 3609 Coastal Highway (Hwy 98) View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Bernard "Benny" Schaffer, 91, passed away May 17, 2019, at his home in Crawfordville.



Born April 24, 1928 in Cordia, Kan., he was one of 10 children raised on a farm. He served his country as a Medic in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. After moving to Tallahassee in 1957, he began working for the City of Tallahassee Electric Department, retiring in 1984.



He is survived by his wife, of 68 years, Alida B. Roddenberry, four children, Ron Schaffer of Tallahassee, Brenda Williams (Greg), Linda Martindale (David) and Karen Lundberg (Rob), all of Crawfordville. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Brandy Schaffer, Erin Goeke (Brandon) of Tallahassee, Amy Twieg of Madison, Wisconsin, Sara Nordlof (Eric), Katie Peacock (Rob), of Crawfordville, David Martindale (Katie) of Tallahassee, Raina Nutting (Rob), and Kaci Granger of Crawfordville. Thirteen great grandchildren, Grayson Goeke, Brandon Twieg, Alex Twieg, Connor Twieg, Emily Krawczyk, Zack Nordlof, Justin Nordlof, Annika Nordlof, Adrian Peacock, Anna Peacock, Hayden Peacock, Sydney Kelly (Neil) and Allie Nutting., and one great great-grand child, Nora Kelly. He is also survived by one brother Richard Schaffer (Virginia) of Marion, Kansas, and two sisters, Charlene Decker of Salinas, Kansas and Dorothy Cavanagh of Cottonwood, Arizona.



He is preceded in death by his parents Alex and Rosalia Schaffer, three brothers and three sisters.



A funeral mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church located at 3609 Coastal Highway (Hwy 98), with a reception to follow.



The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Big Bend Hospice for their care and assistance throughout his journey. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice,1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee FL 32308.



David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or

Joseph Bernard "Benny" Schaffer, 91, passed away May 17, 2019, at his home in Crawfordville.Born April 24, 1928 in Cordia, Kan., he was one of 10 children raised on a farm. He served his country as a Medic in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. After moving to Tallahassee in 1957, he began working for the City of Tallahassee Electric Department, retiring in 1984.He is survived by his wife, of 68 years, Alida B. Roddenberry, four children, Ron Schaffer of Tallahassee, Brenda Williams (Greg), Linda Martindale (David) and Karen Lundberg (Rob), all of Crawfordville. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Brandy Schaffer, Erin Goeke (Brandon) of Tallahassee, Amy Twieg of Madison, Wisconsin, Sara Nordlof (Eric), Katie Peacock (Rob), of Crawfordville, David Martindale (Katie) of Tallahassee, Raina Nutting (Rob), and Kaci Granger of Crawfordville. Thirteen great grandchildren, Grayson Goeke, Brandon Twieg, Alex Twieg, Connor Twieg, Emily Krawczyk, Zack Nordlof, Justin Nordlof, Annika Nordlof, Adrian Peacock, Anna Peacock, Hayden Peacock, Sydney Kelly (Neil) and Allie Nutting., and one great great-grand child, Nora Kelly. He is also survived by one brother Richard Schaffer (Virginia) of Marion, Kansas, and two sisters, Charlene Decker of Salinas, Kansas and Dorothy Cavanagh of Cottonwood, Arizona.He is preceded in death by his parents Alex and Rosalia Schaffer, three brothers and three sisters.A funeral mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church located at 3609 Coastal Highway (Hwy 98), with a reception to follow.The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Big Bend Hospice for their care and assistance throughout his journey. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice,1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee FL 32308.David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com ). Published in The Wakulla News on May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close