Joseph Miller "Jody" Lesley, 74, of Crawfordville, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in the Oak View Rehab Center in Orange Park following a long illness.
He was predeceased by his parents, John M. and Catherine Louise Simpkins Lesley; and two brothers, Leon Lesley and Richard Lesley.
Survivors include two sisters, Linda L (Sidney) Austin and Phyllis (Jerry) Spears, both of Crawfordville; three brothers, Danny (Sandy) Lesley, Calbert (Pami) Lesley, both of Crawfordville, and Calvin Lesley of St. Marks; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Lesley of Crawfordville.
A funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Spears officiating. Interment was in Williams Cemetery in Lake City. Visitation and gathering with the family was held prior to the service.
Guerry Funeral Home, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd, Lake City, is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 20, 2020