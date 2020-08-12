1/1
Joseph Milton "Joe" Ladd
Joseph "Joe" Milton Ladd, 85, of Wakulla Station, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 5, 2020.

He was a fourth generation native of Wakulla and was a member of the Wakulla United Methodist Church. After he graduated from Crawfordville High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves. He worked at MR&R Trucking Company, Alterman Transport Lines and SuperTransport before retiring in 2006. Joe was one of the founders and former Fire Chief of the Wakulla Station VFD.

Survivors include his children, Lisa Mobley (husband William) of Wakulla Station, Lori Cole (husband Sam) of Fort White, Leslie Alford of Wakulla Station, Leigh Lashley (husband Jeff) of Crawfordville; grandchildren Allison and Maegan Cole, Sarah Cole Shattuck (husband David), Dani and Mikayla Alford, Addison Mobley, Caleb and Jayden Lashley; granddaughter-in-love Megan Morris and her son Brycen; two close relatives Mary Frances Boyette of Colorado and Colonel Bailey "Buddy" Hamlin of Dunnellon; and a host of nieces & nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Marie Howell Ladd; his parents Fred Taylor and Willie Smith Ladd; and his sister Esther Ladd Woodward.

The family received friends Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel and Graveside

Funeral Service was at White Cemetery in Woodville on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation, 116 West 32nd Street, 11th floor, New York NY 10001 or the Wakulla United Methodist Church.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).



Published in The Wakulla News from Aug. 12 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
