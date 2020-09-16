Juanita 'Nita' Griffin Gilley, of Wakulla, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020 in Tallahassee, at 94 years old. She passed just three weeks before her 95th birthday.



Juanita was predeceased by her loving husband, Ervin Lee Gilley; her children, Michael Raymond Vignochhi, Ronald Ashley Gilley, Dorothy Gilley Brown; and her granddaughter Michelle Brown Bennett.



Juanita is survived by her son, Robert Lynn Gilley Sr.; daughter-in-laws Carolyn, Kim, and Frankie; son-in-law; Chuck; grandchildren, Chasity Marie Brown (Denny), Robert Lynn Gilley Jr. (Amanda), Clayton Lee Gilley, Ashleigh Rena Gilley, Stuart Michael Gilley, Christopher Michael Turnage (step-grandson) and eight great-grandchildren, Peyton, Chance, Rori, Madison, Kaden, Parker, Teegen, and Zoey.



Juanita was a quirky spirit that always had a good joke or quip for anyone around. She was a proud member of the American Legion and enjoyed travelling when possible. She loved her family, country music, crochet, the beach, and life. She lived a very long and happy life surrounded by family and wonderful friends. She leaves behind a lifetime of love and heartwarming memories with all of those whose lives she touched.



"A beautiful soul is never forgotten." -Unknown.



The family will be holding private services.

