Juanita Kirkland McDuffie, 84, of Crawfordville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
She was born in Bonifay on May 17, 1936 and her family moved to Crawfordville more than 35 years ago. Juanita retired from Skandia Draperies as a bookkeeper. She attended Pioneer Baptist Church for several years, but was recently attending the Life of Christ Church in Woodville. Her passion was cooking and baking, but she loved to crochet, garden and planting to watch everything grow, but most of all she loved and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and all the time her family spent together.
She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert McDuffie; and her son, David McDuffie.
Survivors include her children: Donald McDuffie (wife Cheryl), Deborah Golden (husband David), and daughter-in-law Catherine McDuffie; four grandchildren: Allan Golden (Lisa), Shawn McDuffie (Dani Lyn), Stacey Holloway (Justin), and Joshua Golden; and four great-grandchildren: Katy, Daniel, Lily and Olivia.
The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Church Cemetery in Graceville, 1590 Hwy. 173.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
