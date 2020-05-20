Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Marian (Cooksey) Owens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Marian Cooksey Owens, of Westville, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was 58 years old.



In consideration of community health and the State of Florida's public health orders that are in effect due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19), a private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Prosperity, Florida. Once current restrictions have been lifted, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



She was born on Sept. 24, 1961 to the late Douglas Lewis and Lorita Marian Ashton Cooksey. Judith was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School Class of 1979 in Tallahassee as well as Florida State University. She was a former Miss Springtime Tallahassee. Mrs. Owens retired as a first grade teacher from Port St. Joe Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds. She was also a member of Hurricane Creek Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Steven Harrell Owens; and one sister, Susan Dodson.



She is survived by one daughter, Sydney Owens Stevens (Timothy) of Caryville, Fla.; two stepchildren, Stephanie Davis (Allen) of Port St Joe, and Mitchell Owens of Huntsville, Ala.; three grandchildren, A.J., Ava, and Abby Davis all of Port St Joe; one sister, Pat Dunn Patterson of Crawfordville; one brother, Douglas Ashton Cooksey (Barbie) of Tallahassee; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Warren-Holloway-Ward Funeral Home ((334) 684-9999) of Geneva, Ala., assisted the family with arrangements. Please visit:

Judith Marian Cooksey Owens, of Westville, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was 58 years old.In consideration of community health and the State of Florida's public health orders that are in effect due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19), a private graveside service was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Prosperity, Florida. Once current restrictions have been lifted, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.She was born on Sept. 24, 1961 to the late Douglas Lewis and Lorita Marian Ashton Cooksey. Judith was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School Class of 1979 in Tallahassee as well as Florida State University. She was a former Miss Springtime Tallahassee. Mrs. Owens retired as a first grade teacher from Port St. Joe Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds. She was also a member of Hurricane Creek Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Steven Harrell Owens; and one sister, Susan Dodson.She is survived by one daughter, Sydney Owens Stevens (Timothy) of Caryville, Fla.; two stepchildren, Stephanie Davis (Allen) of Port St Joe, and Mitchell Owens of Huntsville, Ala.; three grandchildren, A.J., Ava, and Abby Davis all of Port St Joe; one sister, Pat Dunn Patterson of Crawfordville; one brother, Douglas Ashton Cooksey (Barbie) of Tallahassee; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.Warren-Holloway-Ward Funeral Home ((334) 684-9999) of Geneva, Ala., assisted the family with arrangements. Please visit: www.whwfuneralhomc.com to sign the guest registry. Published in The Wakulla News on May 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close