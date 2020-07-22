Judy M. Wall Jacobs, 77, died on April 10, 2020, following complications from surgery and a hospital stay at Select Specialty Hospital.



Judy was born in Jay, Florida. In 1942 her family moved to Tallahassee, where she lived most of her adult life.



She is survived by her husband of 40 years, D.R. Jacobs; aunt Helga Turner of Florida; a sister, Jeanne West of Nevada; daughters, Gloria Rudd of West Virginia and Tammi Kennedy of Florida; Luann Stills of Mississippi; Margaret Landua of Oregon; a grandson, Cody Harrell of Florida; granddaughters Malissa Bennett of Florida and her sons, Thomas and Lucas, Samantha Rudd of West Virginia, and her children Hazel, Tyler and Cory Morse of Wisconsin, and her children, Ella, Myles and Hudson.



She was predeceased by sister-in-law, Rosalie Brown; nephew, Tony Tyree; uncle, Howard Wall; and her parents, Eugene and Margaret Wall.



Judy retired in 2010 from FSU after 37 years of service. Her last position was with FSU School of Music, which she enjoyed thoroughly. She loved working with students at all levels. Earlier in her career she had been involved with the athletic department at FSU. She also put together and sponsored women's softball teams. She played and coached well into her fifties. Her hobbies were FSU football games, softball, bowling (league), pottery and ceramic creations, and traveling with her husband. She loved searching for antiques and always had time and a smile for everyone! She will be missed by family and friends.



Due to the travel restrictions for most of the family from Covid-19, a service will be scheduled for later in the fall.



Judy will be laid to rest next to her parents, Eugene and Margaret Wall at Devotion Garden at Tallahassee Memory Gardens in Tallahassee.



"May God Receive her in Heaven and Renew her spirit and soul for eternity." - DRJ





