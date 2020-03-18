J.W. Spears, 88, of Crawfordville, died March 15, 2020.
He was a lifetime native of Wakulla County where he was born Oct. 21, 1931 in Sopchoppy. He retired from the Wakulla County Road & Bridge Department as a Road Supervisor, member of the United States National Guard and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Emily Spears; children, John Spears, Steven Spears, and Sherry Spears; siblings, Phyllis Thomas, Peggy Smith and husband Nelson, Billie Turner and husband Ron, and Janet Schweinzberg and husband Jerry; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Spears, Amanda Green, Ariel Spears, and John W. Spears IV; one great-grandchild, Maggie Gary; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the New Light Church Cemetery.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the Spears family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.
com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 19, 2020