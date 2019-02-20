Karen Darlene Nunnery, 54, of Woodville died Feb. 13, 2019.
|
She was born Aug. 7, 1964 in Orlando and lived most of her life in Woodville. She was a waitress at several restaurants, including Nic's in Tallahassee, the Catfish Pad in Tallahassee and 2 Rivers in St. Marks. Darlene was a free spirit and loved her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Nunnery (D.J.); mother, Shirley Gatlin; sister, Doreen Gatlin; granddaughter, Allison Marie Ross; nephews Nathan Dompierre (Alisha) and Brian Dompierre; and great nephews, Shaun and Beau.
She was predeceased by her father, Maxwell Gatlin; and brother Donnie Gatlin.
The family received friends Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Crossway Baptist Church, 405 Crossway Road in Tallahassee, and Funeral Services followed. Burial was held at White Cemetery in Woodville.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 21, 2019