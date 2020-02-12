KATHERINE MAE LILLY (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL
32327
(850)-926-5919
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home
3106 Crawfordville Hwy
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home
Obituary
Katherine Mae Lilly, 82, of Crawfordville, passed away Feb. 9, 2020.

She was born in Bartow, W.Va. on July 19, 1937. She moved to Crawfordville in 1995. She retired after 25 years as an Executive Secretary for the President of Southeast Corporation. Katherine loved gardening, reading and traveling, but the apples of her eyes were her two grandchildren, Katie and Daniel.

Survivors include her son, Robert "Bud" Lilly; brother, Eugene Mullinex; two grandchildren, Katherine "Katie" Lilly and Daniel Lilly and wife Rachel; and two great-grandchildren, Violet Harper Lilly and Caius Keith Lilly.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. Funeral Service was held at Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 3609 Coastal Hwy. Crawfordville.

Skip & Trey Young are assisting the Lilly family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 13, 2020
