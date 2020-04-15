Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Michelle "Mikki" Whaley. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Michelle Whaley (Mikki) of Crawfordville passed away unexpectedly at home on March 26, 2020.



Mikki was born in Tallahassee on Oct. 30, 1980. She was 39. She is the daughter of Pamela Reid O'Neal and the late Stephen Edwin Whaley. Mikki will be remembered as a talented artist, painter and someone who was incredibly creative and loved to decorate her house and yard for every occasion. She was a professional hairstylist with many loyal friends and clients at Novare Hair Salon in Tallahassee, which she owned. Her infectious smile and sweet demeanor will be carried on by her two precious surviving children, Ailis and Simeon (Bubba), who were the light, breath and soul of her life. Together they made a trio of spirits that lit up each other's world.



Mikki was the most wonderful mother, whom everyone admired for her sweet, kind, loving, calm and easy nature with her children. Although she was taken too soon, leaving everyone heartbroken, she had instilled a sense of adventure, free spiritedness, compassion and joy that will live on in them forever.



Ailis and Simeon, your mother will always be missed, but you will always know that you were what she lived for.



Survivors include her mother, Pamela Reid O'Neal; sister, Lesli Sullivan; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her children's paternal grandparents, Sim and Brenda Dekle.



She was predeceased by her stepfather, Bill O'Neal; maternal grandmother, Becky Reid; and her paternal grandparents, Elder Emmett and Celia Whaley.



A celebration of life will be planned for when we can gather again, hopefully in the near future.



Because of the unexpected nature of Mikki's death the family is requesting donations to offset the funeral expenses. Donations can be made to and payable to First Commerce Credit Union-Mikki's Burial Expense, P.O. Box 6416, Tallahassee FL 32314. Any additional donations received will be donated to North Florida Child Development @ Wakulla Education Center, 89 Andrew Hargrett St., Crawfordville FL 32327.



Online condolences can be expressed at

Katherine Michelle Whaley (Mikki) of Crawfordville passed away unexpectedly at home on March 26, 2020.Mikki was born in Tallahassee on Oct. 30, 1980. She was 39. She is the daughter of Pamela Reid O'Neal and the late Stephen Edwin Whaley. Mikki will be remembered as a talented artist, painter and someone who was incredibly creative and loved to decorate her house and yard for every occasion. She was a professional hairstylist with many loyal friends and clients at Novare Hair Salon in Tallahassee, which she owned. Her infectious smile and sweet demeanor will be carried on by her two precious surviving children, Ailis and Simeon (Bubba), who were the light, breath and soul of her life. Together they made a trio of spirits that lit up each other's world.Mikki was the most wonderful mother, whom everyone admired for her sweet, kind, loving, calm and easy nature with her children. Although she was taken too soon, leaving everyone heartbroken, she had instilled a sense of adventure, free spiritedness, compassion and joy that will live on in them forever.Ailis and Simeon, your mother will always be missed, but you will always know that you were what she lived for.Survivors include her mother, Pamela Reid O'Neal; sister, Lesli Sullivan; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her children's paternal grandparents, Sim and Brenda Dekle.She was predeceased by her stepfather, Bill O'Neal; maternal grandmother, Becky Reid; and her paternal grandparents, Elder Emmett and Celia Whaley.A celebration of life will be planned for when we can gather again, hopefully in the near future.Because of the unexpected nature of Mikki's death the family is requesting donations to offset the funeral expenses. Donations can be made to and payable to First Commerce Credit Union-Mikki's Burial Expense, P.O. Box 6416, Tallahassee FL 32314. Any additional donations received will be donated to North Florida Child Development @ Wakulla Education Center, 89 Andrew Hargrett St., Crawfordville FL 32327.Online condolences can be expressed at www.bevisfh.com. David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com ). Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close