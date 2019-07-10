Keifer Taylor Brandon

Keifer Taylor Brandon, 27, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 from injuries received in an automobile accident.

He is survived by his parents, Lisa and Kevin Brandon; two sisters, Jennifer Rodriguez (Bill) and Lauren Hullett (Heath); Uncles, Kyle Brandon, Michael Brandon and Charles Kauitzsch; aunt, Leslie Kauitzsch; nephews, Marcus Rodriguez and Cameron Shaffer; nieces, Cecily and Julia Rodriguez.

David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on July 11, 2019
