Kenneth Ray Chadwell "The Gov", 78, of Woodville, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
He was a native of Tennessee and lived in Woodville for over 50 years. He had worked at many different jobs and could do most anything. He was employed with Leon Propane for many years. Governor was a mechanic and welder, and had worked in the coal mines and at one time was a U.S. Marshal at the Florida State Capital. When he went camping, all the neighborhood kids went along. His house was truly a home.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Chadwell known as "Miss B": four children, David Chadwell and wife Ann, Douglas Chadwell, Rita Chadwell, and Sandra Lewis and husband Gary; four brothers, Jackie, David, Mark and Harold Chadwell; 17 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
