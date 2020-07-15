Larry Allen Brown, 66, of St. Marks, died Sunday July 12, 2020 in Tallahassee.
Larry was a lifetime resident of St. Marks and he worked with the Federal Prison System. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and was a member of the St. Marks First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother, Joy Brown; a daughter, Krista Brown; and his brother, Jeff Brown.
Funeral service will be graveside Monday, July 20, 2020 starting at 10 a.m. at the St. Marks Cemetery.
Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).