1/1
Larry Gerald Folsom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Gerald Folsom, 74, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Dorothy Folsom.

He is survived by his wife of 49 and a half years, Dixie Folsom; his children, Amanda Fernbach (Keith) and Scott Folsom (Holly); his sister, Sherry Chalecki (Phil); three grandchildren, Brittany Bryant (Will), Courtney Folsom and Quintus Folsom.

Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, Westerns, trains, and running. He dedicated 37 years to the State of Florida and 4 years of service with the U.S Air Force with a tour in Vietnam.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ivan Assembly of God Church, the family received friends one hour prior to the service. Burial followed at the Coleman Cemetery with Military Honors.

Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ivan Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ivan Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Burial
Coleman Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 17, 2020
Dixie I am so sorry to hear of Larry's passing, I just heard it. You and the family are in my thought and prayers. He was always a joy to work with him. Then Jake and I remarried and we became neighbors.
Gwen Alcorn
Friend
November 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Larry was a fine man and will be missed.
Richard McAdams
Friend
November 15, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 15, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved