Larry Gerald Folsom, 74, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Dorothy Folsom.
He is survived by his wife of 49 and a half years, Dixie Folsom; his children, Amanda Fernbach (Keith) and Scott Folsom (Holly); his sister, Sherry Chalecki (Phil); three grandchildren, Brittany Bryant (Will), Courtney Folsom and Quintus Folsom.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, Westerns, trains, and running. He dedicated 37 years to the State of Florida and 4 years of service with the U.S Air Force with a tour in Vietnam.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ivan Assembly of God Church, the family received friends one hour prior to the service. Burial followed at the Coleman Cemetery with Military Honors.
Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
