Larry Martin Adams, 79, of Alligator Point, returned to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving daughters.
A native of Louisville, Kentucky, where he was born on May 21, 1940 to parents Edward and Frankie Adams. He moved to Alligator Point 6 years ago. Larry was a Christian and lived 43 years sober, a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, where he counseled many and traveled the United States as a conference speaker, helping countless people with their sobriety; a mentor and sponsor to individuals and touched many lives by the grace of God.
He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Jean Adams; and his son David Martin Adams.
Survivors include daughters Janet Adams Fernette (Eric), and Sherry Adams Richardson (Brian); sister Debbie Dries (Ernie); brother Tommy Adams; and seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kyle, Craig, Erica, Jessica, Brian, and Steven.
An Expression of Love Memorial Service will be in Louisville, Kentucky, and the date will be posted soon. Memorial donations may be made to Waysidechristianmission.org.
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Harvey Young Chapel is assisting the family (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 16, 2020