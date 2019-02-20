Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura "Diane" Hopson. View Sign

Laura "Diane" Hopson, age 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday Feb. 14, 2019 at home with her Son in Oxford, Ala.



She was born August 18, 1954 in Chattanooga, Tenn., to John B. Morgan, Jr. and Lela Mae Kelley Morgan. She attended Titusville High School in Titusville and graduated with the class of 1972. Diane worked for the Department of Health for many years in Tallahassee. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to everyone she knew. She was an avid Florida State fan and watched every game. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and watching NASCAR with her late husband Bryan. Her grandchildren were her heart and she cherished every moment spent with them.



Diane is survived by her brother Dennis "Dink" Morgan (Ginger); her sons, Raymond Dennis Grissett (Lindsey) of Oxford, Ala., and Richard Eugene Hopson (Brenda) of Daytona; her daughters Jodie Sellars (Kevin) and Brandie Aleene Register (Michael) both of Tallahassee. She had eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband, Bryan Eugene Hopson.



Services are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello, FL with a visitation held on Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and a Funeral Service at the Chapel held on Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment followed at Bethel Cemetery in Monticello.



