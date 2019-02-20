Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Lee (Nichols) Calhoun. View Sign

Laura Lee (Nichols) Calhoun "Marie" "Big Momma". 86 years old of Hilliard, FL passed away in Crawfordville on Feb. 13, 2019.



She was born Dec. 13, 1932 in Kentucky to Garrett and Jernie Mae Calhoun. She graduated from Lee College and High School in Tennessee.



She is survived by four children, Michael Compton (Regina), of Crawfordville, Vickie Thompson of Michigan, Randy Nichols (Brenda) of Georgia and Verlon Nichols of Hilliard; two sisters, Willieda Freeman of Hilliard and Janet Snowden of Folkston, Ga.; four brothers, Ken Calhoun (Kay) of Michigan, Ray Calhoun of Michigan, Eddie Calhoun of Hilliard and Darryl Calhoun (Patty) of Hilliard; Grandchildren, Chris Compton (Kelley) of Crawfordville, Suzanna Bennett (Jon) of Crawfordville, Sydney Compton of Crawfordville, Donnie Cruse of Louisiana, Laurie Ann Schilling of Michigan, Geneva Schilling of Michigan, Brandon Nichols of Crawfordville, Lauren Adams (Nate) of Crawfordville, and Kandi Harper of Ga.; 14 great grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, Garrett and Jernie Mae Calhoun; siblings, Garrett Calhoun, Jr, Garenlla Covington (Archie), Lee "Shorty" Calhoun and Daniel "Boone" Calhoun.



The family received friends on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville. Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel at Bevis Funeral Home, followed by a burial at Bonnet Pond Cemetery.



David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or

3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway

Crawfordville , FL 32327

850-926-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 21, 2019

