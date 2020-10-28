1/1
LAUREN (LOFTIN) BUCHERT
Lauren Loftin Buchert, 74, of Pee Wee Valley, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2020. Lauren was a graduate of Crawfordville High School and grew up in Wakulla County.

She loved to cook, read, and make jewelry.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Grant Buchert of Pee Wee Valley, Kentucky; a son, David G. Buchert of Nashville, Tennessee; two brothers, Allan Loftin (Kitty) of Crawfordville, and Thomas Loftin of Crawfordville; and a sister, Andra Loftin of Havana.

Lauren will be laid to rest in the Council Family Cemetery in Crawfordville at a later date.

Published in The Wakulla News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
