Lawrence "Larry" D. Cook, 58, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.



Larry was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Lawrence Wilbur and Frances Simoni Cook in 1961. At the age of 7, when his father retired from the U.S. Navy, Larry's family moved to Wakulla County. Larry graduated from Wakulla High School in 1979 and then went into the Navy, where he served two tours in Keflavik, Iceland. The next 38 years found him all over the Continental United States as an over-the-road truck driver. Larry had a vivacious spirit and the gift of making others laugh. He understood that "the only choices you will ever regret, are the ones that you don't take." Larry was a gifted musician who could finger-pick a guitar with the best of them, and even helped write songs for a group called Confederate Railroad in the late '80s. In his later years, he never passed up an opportunity to witness to the goodness of our Lord through song and testimony.



Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara Updegraff Cook and his sons, Lawrence "Gator" Cook II, Kendal Cook, and Tad West, all of Crawfordville; his sister, Lani Nash; grandchildren, Harley, Laine, Haylee, and Blaze Cook.



The family received visitors on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Crawfordville. The memorial service followed, beginning at two. Anyone wishing to gift the family, may do so by making a contribution to Promise Land Ministries Lighthouse, in Larry's name.

