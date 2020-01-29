Leo Francis Cronan Jr., 79, of Crawfordville, died Monday. Jan. 20, 2020, at Eden Springs.
Leo was born on Nov. 12, 1940, in Fort Bragg, N.C. He attended college at SUNY Cobleskill, graduating in 1961. Leo was the owner of Wakulla Pizza Oven, and co-founder of Wakulla Archery Club. He was an active member of Wakulla Cancer Group, and most recently he worked with Crawfordville United Methodist Church food pantry (Farm Share). He was an avid hunter and he enjoyed going fishing.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leo Francis Cronan Sr., and Gladys Byrd Cronan; and his grandson, Jeffery Michael Austin Alcorn.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Barbara L. Cronan; children, Elaine B. Cronan of Clearwater, Darrin D. Cronan of Mill Springs, N.C., Shannon Cronan of Mill Springs, N.C. and Darlene M. Eskelund (James) of Ochlockonee Bay, Paula M. Cronan of Sarasota; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral was held at Crawfordville United Methodist Church on Jan. 25, 2020.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wakulla Cancer Group.
Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville assisted the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333,
bevisfh.com)
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 30, 2020