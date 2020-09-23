1/1
Leon Eugene "Gene" Nettles
Leon Eugene "Gene" Nettles, 86, entered into rest Sept. 15, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Tallahassee and a lifelong resident of the area. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 22 years of service. His second career was serving as the Wakulla County Veterans Affairs Service Officer from 1974 until 1992. Gene also served as a Wakulla County Commissioner from 1996 until 2005. He was of the Baptist faith. Gene was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association and the VFW of Wakulla County.

He was predeceased by two daughters, Elizabeth Joanne Nettles and Vickie Jean Nettles; two brothers, Robert Dale Nettles and Rusty Nettles.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joe Ann Nettles; son, Ronnie Nettles; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Darlene Slayton; brother, Jerry Nettles.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Woodville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Nettles family with their arrangements (www.bevisfh.com or 850-385-2193).


Published in The Wakulla News from Sep. 23 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

September 18, 2020
For many years I have known Leon Nettles and have always enjoyed the conversations we had regarding politics and friends we grew up with. There never was a shortage of topics to discuss since he and I had so much in common. I will definitely miss his quick wit and sense of humor. He was a true gentleman.

Peggy Page

Peggy Page
Friend
September 17, 2020
Rest in Peace Mr. Nettles. Blessed to have known him. He was always ready and available to help the citizens of Wakulla County during his term as commissioner. A good man, My condolences to the family.
Brenda Mathers
Friend
September 17, 2020
Saddened to see Mr. Nettles has passed. Met him back during his tenure with Wakulla Commission. He was getting water for some of his constituents. Somehow we got the job done. He was a good man, enjoyed his company later on down in St. Marks. I appreciate his dedicated service. My condolences to the family. May he RIP.
Robert Gee
Friend
