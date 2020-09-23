Leon Eugene "Gene" Nettles, 86, entered into rest Sept. 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Tallahassee and a lifelong resident of the area. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 22 years of service. His second career was serving as the Wakulla County Veterans Affairs Service Officer from 1974 until 1992. Gene also served as a Wakulla County Commissioner from 1996 until 2005. He was of the Baptist faith. Gene was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association and the VFW of Wakulla County.
He was predeceased by two daughters, Elizabeth Joanne Nettles and Vickie Jean Nettles; two brothers, Robert Dale Nettles and Rusty Nettles.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joe Ann Nettles; son, Ronnie Nettles; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Darlene Slayton; brother, Jerry Nettles.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Woodville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Nettles family with their arrangements (www.bevisfh.com
or 850-385-2193).