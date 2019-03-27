Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Michall Lesley. View Sign

Leon Michall Lesley, 71, of Crawfordville, Florida went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends.



He was born in Lake City on June 4, 1947, to the late John Miller Lesley and Catherine Simpkins Lesley. In addition to his parents, Leon was predeceased by his brother, Richard Lesley.



He proudly served in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during Vietnam between March 1968 and September 1969.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Jane Bowers Lesley of Crawfordville; son, John (Dana) Lesley of Simpsonville, S.C.; daughter, Tammy Lesley of Crawfordville; two granddaughters, Kayla (Ryan) Davidson and Mackenzie Lesley of Simpsonville, S.C.; four brothers, Jody Lesley, Danny (Sandy) Lesley, Calvin Lesley, and Calbert (Pami) Lesley; two sisters, Phyllis (Jerry) Spears & Linda (Sidney) Austin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A Full Military Honors Service will be Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice. 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or (850)878-5310



Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Lesley Family with their arrangements (850-926-5919

84 Ochlockonee St

Crawfordville , FL 32327

Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 28, 2019

