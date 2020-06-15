Leslie Monford Whittle Jr., 85, of Crawfordville, died Friday June 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was a native of Monticello and a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Korea and the Vietnam wars. He received many commendations and ribbons for his service, he was a Gunners Mate, First Class. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Crawfordville, he truly served and loved the Lord. He was a collector of small antique cars and had a large collection. He loved his family immensely and was very caring.
Survivors include his brother Hugh Whittle and sister Shirley Ashburn; nieces Cheryl Mixer and husband Leon, Tina Reason, Susie McFarland and husband Barney; great nieces, Jessica Swindle, Ashley Lawhon, Erica Reason, Christina Kowalski and a nephew, Sgt. Richard Reason.
Funeral Service was held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Central Baptist Church in Crawfordville. Interment and final resting place will be at the Tallahassee National Cemetery in Tallahassee.
Skip and Trey Young are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel (850-926-5919, Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News from Jun. 15 to Jul. 15, 2020.