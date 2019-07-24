Levi Ray Spears, age 21, from Crawfordville, Florida, left this world way too early on July 18, 2019.
When we think of Levi the first thing that comes to mind is his laugh, his smile, and how goofy he was. Levi was always there for anyone who needed him and had the ability to make anyone laugh.
He loved playing video games, skate boarding, and spending time with his closest friends, Alex and Jalin. He enjoyed working on cars and talking about all the customization he was going to do. Levi also loved to express himself through his tattoos (Brandon Harrell) and music ability.
Our Levi loved everyone deeply and wanted nothing more than to take care of everyone, he never wanted to see anyone go without.
Levi Spears was loved more than anyone in world by his mother, Monica Spears. He is also survived by his father, Jeffrey Spears; Three sisters, Tuesday Perry, Jessica Spears, and Lindsey Brown; a niece, Allee Pritchard; a nephew, Michael Perry; and an aunt and niece, Melissa and Haleigh Blake.
His life was taken entirely too soon from all of us, he was an angel on earth for many of us and will continue to be so through our journey of life.
Family has requested that we share there has been a Go Fund Me page set up to help offset the funeral cost.
A service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, with a viewing from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the service will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, 803 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, Florida. 32327
Forbes Funeral & Cremation Services will be assisting the Spears family through this time of loss. , 2758 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville, Florida, 3232, 850-926-4407
Published in The Wakulla News on July 25, 2019