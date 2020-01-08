Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Pearl (Floyd) Smith. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Pearl Floyd Smith was born in Okeechobee on Sept. 17, 1929. She went Home to be with The Lord on Dec. 25, 2019 after a lengthy illness.



Her parents were Pearl and Oscar Floyd. She lived in Carrabelle for almost her entire life. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Carrabelle and of the Pentecostal Holiness Christian faith. She was married for 56 years to Edgar E. Smith of Carrabelle.



Lillian worked for many years as a homemaker and in the seafood industry in Carrabelle. She helped supplement the family income by gathering, culling, and shucking oysters and shrimping and fishing with her husband and other family members. She also loved going freshwater and saltwater recreational fishing in area waters.



"Miss Lillian" was affectionately known as "The Cookie Lady" because she had a passion for baking cookies, brownies, cakes, banana bread, and other goodies to give to folks in Carrabelle and surrounding communities. Lillian was a volunteer and co-founder of the Carrabelle History Museum and represented Carrabelle at an area jamboree on the Suwannee River. She was considered a major Carrabelle historian. She had a nursing home Christian ministry in area nursing homes and sang Gospel songs and special music in churches in Franklin and Wakulla counties. She was always involved in doing good deeds and helping people in need. She had a card ministry for people who were sick or hospitalized, and for others who were incarcerated. She enjoyed cooking for her children and grandchildren and their families. Lillian loved her three cats – Calico, Whiskers, and Pretty Lady.



Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Edgar, in 2002; both of her parents; and by four sisters and one brother.



She is survived by her three adult children, daughter Ruth Williams (Raymond), son Robert Frank Smith (Linda), daughter Marguerite Robison; her brother Robert Floyd (Debbie); and eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Miss Lillian was loved and cherished by her family and by many other people, and she will be greatly missed.

The family requests that donations in Memory of Miss Lillian be made to Carrabelle History Museum, P.O. Box 0666, Carrabelle FL 32322.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or

Lillian Pearl Floyd Smith was born in Okeechobee on Sept. 17, 1929. She went Home to be with The Lord on Dec. 25, 2019 after a lengthy illness.Her parents were Pearl and Oscar Floyd. She lived in Carrabelle for almost her entire life. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Carrabelle and of the Pentecostal Holiness Christian faith. She was married for 56 years to Edgar E. Smith of Carrabelle.Lillian worked for many years as a homemaker and in the seafood industry in Carrabelle. She helped supplement the family income by gathering, culling, and shucking oysters and shrimping and fishing with her husband and other family members. She also loved going freshwater and saltwater recreational fishing in area waters."Miss Lillian" was affectionately known as "The Cookie Lady" because she had a passion for baking cookies, brownies, cakes, banana bread, and other goodies to give to folks in Carrabelle and surrounding communities. Lillian was a volunteer and co-founder of the Carrabelle History Museum and represented Carrabelle at an area jamboree on the Suwannee River. She was considered a major Carrabelle historian. She had a nursing home Christian ministry in area nursing homes and sang Gospel songs and special music in churches in Franklin and Wakulla counties. She was always involved in doing good deeds and helping people in need. She had a card ministry for people who were sick or hospitalized, and for others who were incarcerated. She enjoyed cooking for her children and grandchildren and their families. Lillian loved her three cats – Calico, Whiskers, and Pretty Lady.Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Edgar, in 2002; both of her parents; and by four sisters and one brother.She is survived by her three adult children, daughter Ruth Williams (Raymond), son Robert Frank Smith (Linda), daughter Marguerite Robison; her brother Robert Floyd (Debbie); and eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.Miss Lillian was loved and cherished by her family and by many other people, and she will be greatly missed.The family requests that donations in Memory of Miss Lillian be made to Carrabelle History Museum, P.O. Box 0666, Carrabelle FL 32322.David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com ). Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close