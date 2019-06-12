Linda Morris Pitz, 65, of Crawfordville, passed away on June 10, 2019.
She was a native of Palm Beach County. She spent most of her life growing up on Little St. George Island and moved to Crawfordville 30 years ago. She was a Realtor for Harbor Point Realty.
Linda loved gardening, loved her family and especially her 11 grandchildren, they were very special to her.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tom Pitz; children, Steve Hatfield and wife Faith, Daniel Hatfield and wife Jennifer, Jonathan Hatfield and wife Heather, Catrina "LeAnn" Sharp and husband Matthew, and Joyce Marie Kellner and husband Mike; and her 11 special grandchildren Kloey, Jaden, Aliah, Addilyn, Josiah, Kaylee, Abigail, Jordyn, Madison, Timothy and Deanna.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Pitz family with their arrangements ( 850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 13, 2019