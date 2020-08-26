Linda Sue Council Lovett left for heaven on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
She was born to Eugene C. "Buck" Council and Orlene Johnson Council on Sept. 1, 1943, in Crawfordville. Together Buck and Orlene raised six children, three boys, Luther "Sonny," Dennis, and Edmond "Pappy," followed by three girls, Sandra, Diane and "Sue." Sue grew up in Crawfordville and graduated from Crawfordville High School in 1961. Sue married Loney Mills in 1964 and had two children, Lisa and Eric. They divorced in 1974. In the summer of 1981, Sue attended her 20th high school reunion and ran into an old classmate, Tommy Lovett. They started dating, fell in love, and got married in 1989. Tommy brought two children to their union, Dee Ann and Lance. Sue and Tommy celebrated 31 years of married life together this year. Sue worked as a bookkeeper and office manager through the years. She retired in 2008 after 28 years with AAA Cooper Transportation. Sue loved any excuse to bring her crew all together, but Christmas was her favorite time. For the past 32 years, we've always gotten together at her and Tommy's house for Christmas Eve – everybody was welcome and she always made sure everybody had at least one present. For her it was always about giving to others. There was always lots of good food, lots of goodies, lots of decorations, and a lot of love and good times. Her and Tommy's house was the favorite with the grandchildren: swimming in the pool, fishing in the catfish pond, riding in the cart pulled by a mule, playing with the goats and checking out whatever other farm animals were in residence at the time. Big Easter egg hunts at Easter. Baking goodies together whenever a grandchild would come over. She was a wonderful, loving "Grandmamma Sue." Sue loved to sing and enjoyed the times that she was part of a church choir. Singing lifted her spirits and she said singing with the choir made her feel a stronger connection to Christ. She loved to garden too – flowers more than vegetables. Digging in the earth connected her to nature and relaxed her. She said it gave her a sense of accomplishment.
Sue was predeceased by her parents, Buck and Orlene; her brothers, Sonny, Dennis and Pappy; and her sister Diane.
Sue is survived by her beloved husband, Tommy Joe Lovett; her sister, Sandra C. Mock; her four children, Lisa M. Cook, Eric S. Mills (Darlene), Dee Ann Warren and Lance Lovett; seven grandchildren, Shannon M. Torres (Alex), Dustin Mills (Chelsea), Christi Cook, Dixie L. Sumner (Kyle), Lacey Warren, Tucker Lovett, and Lexey Warren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice (bigbendhospice.org
, 850-878-5310) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
).
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com
)