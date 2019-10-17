Lloyd Ellery Larson, 94, died Oct. 13, 2019 at home in Crawfordville where he had lived for the past 12 years.
Lloyd was born May 15, 1925 in Big Timber, Montana to Adolph Larson and Caroline Skaarland Larson. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and upon his return he married Esther "June" Jacobson in 1947. They were married 71 years until her death in 2018. They had three children. He worked as a carpenter and builder. In his spare time he loved to fish, hunt and garden.
Lloyd was predeceased by his beloved wife June; two sons, Dennis Larson and Glenn Larson; and all but one of his 13 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by a sister, Ruth Arnold; daughter, Sandra Larson Heys; son-in-law, John Heys; grandchildren, Heather Heys, Adam Heys, Julie Larson Score, and Daniel (Stephanie) Larson Shulze; four great-granchildren, sister-in-law Alice "Allie" Collins; and numerous other family members and friends.
No service is planned.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 18, 2019