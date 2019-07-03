Loretta Ann Mishler, 70, of Crawfordville, ended her earthly journey June 10, 2019.
Loretta was born to Charles Earl Barnes and Anna Myrtle (Wilt) Barnes on Nov. 11, 1948 in Akron, Ohio. Both her parents were Ohio natives. She married Louis William Mishler of Canton, Ohio on June 24, 1978.
"Miss Loretta," as she was fondly called, was predeceased by her husband, Louis. Loretta attended meetings at the local Kingdom Hall in Crawfordville.
A memorial service for her friends and the staff of Eden Springs will be held July 11,2019 at Eden Springs at 3:30 p.m.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on July 4, 2019