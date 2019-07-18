Guest Book View Sign Service Information BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE 200 John Knox Road Tallahassee , FL 32303 (850)-385-2193 Memorial service 2:00 PM Tallahassee Moose Lodge 1478 Capital Circle NW Tallahassee , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louie Malcolm "Mack" Gandy was a Wakulla County resident. He passed in the early hours of July 10, 2019. Mack retired from the Tallahassee Police Department, and spent 10 years with the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.



To say Mack will be missed is the understatement of the century. He was charismatic, the life of every party in his signature Stetson hat, his bolo tie and cowboy boots. He always had a good story to tell, and everyone wanted to hear him tell it. Mack's friendships were rich with long history and trust. He was generously open hearted, supporting numerous people through many ordeals over the years. Leon and Wakulla counties will not be the same without Mack Gandy's presence.



Mack enjoyed his life on the water in Panacea, jet skiing to meet the day, his little dog companions through the years and having a Miller Lite at many small bars that peppered the path between Tallahassee and his Panacea home. Mack loved travel, and wow, did he love NASCAR! But most of all Mack treasured his three-plus decades of friendship and companionship with his wife, Sally, who truly was the love of his life. Mack was never without his "girl."



Mack is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sally Hansen-Gandy; his children, Jimmy Gandy, Donna Kay Gandy, Junior Gandy, Chris Gandy, Frank Gandy, Melissa (Missy) Lewis-Ackerman; his stepdaughter, Cynthia Gunn; Sally's two children, Scott Hansen and Ann Hansen; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Vogt.



He was predeceased by one son, Glen Gandy; and one sister, Ann Evans.



Favorite Quotes by Mack: #Don't Get Caught. #Break A Leg. #Straighten Up & Fly Right.



In lieu of flowers the family request that all donations are made to either the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 2000, Boys Ranch FL 32064 or to One Healing Place at TMH, 1775 One Healing Place, Tallahassee FL 32308.



A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Tallahassee Moose Lodge, 1478 Capital Circle NW, Tallahassee FL 32303.



Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements (



