Louie Marvis Thomas, 76, of Sopchoppy, passed away unexpectedly, on Aug. 1, 2020, at home.
Marvis was born and raised in Panacea where he was a member of the Panacea First Baptist Church.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the USS Forrestal from 1962-1965. After the Navy he and Leonard Crum-owned and operated Crum/Thomas Service Station in Panacea and during that time they were instrumental in starting the Panacea Volunteer Fire Department. He also attended Tallahassee Junior College and drove a school bus for the Wakulla County School System. While in college he was introduced to multi-level marketing, which became his passion. After his father's death, he took-over the family seafood business, J.L. Thomas Seafood, in Panacea. As an affluent member of the Southeastern Fisheries Association, his business continued to grow into one of the largest seafood businesses in the state. During this time he became a Real Estate Broker and decided to turn over the seafood business to his brothers. Together with business partner Walt Dickson, he formed Jer-Be-Lou Development Corporation and Apalachee Realty. Never forgetting his passion for multi-level marketing, in 1994 he was introduced to Excel Telecommunications, quickly advancing to an Executive Senior Director and becoming one of the top 10 money earners with the company. In 1997, he retired and moved to Buckhorn Creek in Sopchoppy. He had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter, but his family was his greatest love.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sandra Louise Thomas; children, Gregory Marvis Thomas (wife Kristi), Amy Louise Carraway (husband Rick); grandchildren (his five boys) Zachary Marvis Thomas, William Rolland Thomas, Austen Blane Willingham, Adison Harvey Carraway and Avery O'Neill Carraway; sisters Bessie Gilbert (husband Cecil), Linda Camp (husband Buddy), Eva Duggar (husband Early), and brother Isaac Thomas (wife Elizabeth).
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph (J.L.) Thomas and Geneva Thomas Whisenant (step-father Arthur), brothers Delma, Odell, Hixon and Junior.
Graveside services were held at West Sopchoppy Cemetery on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. with internment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Marvis Thomas to the Sopchoppy High School Restoration Fund, PO Box 43, Sopchoppy, FL 32358.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville assisted the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com
