Louis A. Sola, 70, of Crawfordville, died unexpectedly at home on May 1, 2019.
He was a retired barber and loved his family and friends.
Survivors include sons, Louis E. Sola, and Gene Sola; sister, Lou Ann Prieto; brothers, Jerry Sola, Steve Sola, and Mike Sola; and four grandchildren, Carolyn Sola, Anthony Sola, Summer Sola, and April Sola.
A Celebration of Life will be in Chicago at his family's final resting place.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Sola family with the arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on May 9, 2019