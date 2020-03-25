Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burns Funeral Home of Perry 1400 N JOHNSON STRIPLING RD Perry , FL 32347 (850)-584-4149 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Ellison Young Close, 92, of Crawfordville, gained her angel wings on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born Sept. 11, 1927 in Mayo, daughter of Wiley and Lillian Murray Ellison.



Louise loved the Lord and for many years she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sang in the choir at The First Baptist Church of Perry. She had the voice of an angel and was always singing. Her favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."



She was a beautician and owned her own salon, Theresa's Beauty Salon, with her late husband George. She taught cosmetology at Taylor VoTech.



She was a talented seamstress and created many custom keepsakes and gifts for those she loved. It gave her great pleasure to see her masterpieces on display. Every one of her great grandchildren has a handmade Christmas stocking to treasure forever.



She was quick to laugh with a big smile and a twinkle in her eye when she told a joke. She was witty and always had something to say. She loved Florida State football and she enjoyed watching her Seminoles play and doing the "tomahawk chop."



She loved her family very deeply and was very proud of the accomplishments of her children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would lovingly brag about them to anyone who would listen, often sharing recent photos of them.



Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her brother "Buddy;" her first husband of 43 years, George Young; and her second husband of 22 years, Boyd Close.



Survivors include her daughters Theresa Hernandez (Louis) and Jennie Barnes; stepson Bert Close (Janeen), and stepdaughter Patricia Close; eight grandchildren, Bridget Michael, Dana Barkley, Louis Hernandez, Terry Vann, Tara Kieser, Christopher Vann, Karl Close and Katie Close; and nine great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Zacc, Izabel, George, Alex, Elli, Levi, Jayden and Cheyenna.



A private graveside service was held Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Pastor David Fell will be presiding.



In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to First Baptist Church of Crawfordville or Big Bend Hospice Wakulla.



