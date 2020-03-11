Lucia McFarland Rogers, 65, of Crawfordville, passed away March 2, 2020.
She was born Oct. 22, 1954 in New Orleans, and lived in this area for a long time. She retired after 28 years from the State of Florida as an Administrative Assistant. Lucia loved going mud bogging and the beach, she enjoyed the saltwater. She spent much of her time with Bella her schnauzer and crocheting.
She is survived by her mother, Ethel Ballard; siblings Brenda Strickland, Janyce Horton (husband Jim), Susan Kilgore, Jeff McFarland (wife Kim), and John McFarland; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation was held Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Crawfordville First Baptist Church and the Funeral Service began at 2 p.m. Final resting place was White Cemetery in Woodville.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 12, 2020