Lucille S. Garraghan, 91, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Tallahassee.
Survivors include her children, Gerald Schweinsberg (Janet), Richard Schweinsberg (Laurie) and Susie Leckinger (Scott); many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gary Garraghan; and son, Wesley Schweinsberg.
Services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville. Burial will be at a later date at Jasper Cemetery.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 25, 2019