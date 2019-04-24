Send Flowers Obituary





Survivors include her children, Gerald Schweinsberg (Janet), Richard Schweinsberg (Laurie) and Susie Leckinger (Scott); many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband, Gary Garraghan; and son, Wesley Schweinsberg.



Services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville. Burial will be at a later date at Jasper Cemetery.



David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or





Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 25, 2019

