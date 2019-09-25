Mamie Jeanette Strickland went home to be with her heavenly father on September 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ford Strickland, her parents, Henry "Buddy" Smith and Nellie Gray Smith and daughter, Betty Strickland Nichols.
Survivors include her grandson Robert "Bo" McNeal and many loving family members and friends.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at New Light Church Cemetery in Crawfordville, FL.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850) 926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Sept. 26, 2019