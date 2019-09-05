Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Ann (Spell) Winskas. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bethel Assembly of God Church Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bethel Assembly of God Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Ann Spell Rentz Winskas, 83, born and raised in Evans County, Georgia, long time resident of Gadsden and Wakulla counties, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.



Retired nurse from Florida State Hospital, Marcia had a passion for gardening, reading, travel and her family.



She is survived by her husband, Andrew Winskas; daughters, Nancy Rentz (Paul Herbst), Elaine Gary (Don Gary), Susan Laird, Beth Moseley (Ricky Moseley), and Mary Ann Chaffin; and son Bobby Rentz; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; half-sister, Sandy Farrer; step-daughter, Andrea Mekeel; step-son, Andrew Winskas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marcia was predeceased by husband, Ray Rentz; sister, Gloria Eason; parents, Silas Jonas and Peal Lizzy Spell; and stepfather, O. H. Jenkins.



A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Bethel Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Jim Nalls officiating and McAlpin Funeral Home directing. Visitation with family and friends will begin two hours prior to services at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery in Quincy, Florida.



McAlpin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 280, 8261 Highway 90, Sneads FL 32460.

