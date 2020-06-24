Margaret P. Rogers, most remembered as the owner of Dux Liquors in Crawfordville for 16 years during the 1990s and after, is survived by Jeff Corley, her partner of 25 years, and his daughters, Christine Corley (son Lincoln), and Melissa Lihilihi and her husband Clayton and two sons, Charmer and Christian.



She is also survived by her only son Luke Rogers and wife Cynthia, grandchildren Ella and Connor Rogers; her oldest sister Ruth Goff; brother Frank Prewitt, stepson Bill Rogers; stepdaughter Pam Rogers (Gary Katsion); step-grandchildren, David Kottke, Will Bever, and Jenna Rogers; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of much loved family and friends.



The youngest of 10 children, Margaret was born in Columbia, South Carolina to Albert Lee and Laura Caroline LeGrand Prewitt.



In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers Albert "Buddy" LeGrand Prewitt, David "Lewis" Prewitt, Charles "Leland" Prewitt; and sisters Rebecca Kittrell, Louise Hatchell, Helen Steinmetz, and Sandra Berry.

Margaret moved from Columbia, South Carolina before the age of 20 to reside in Pinellas County, Florida, with her family. That is where she met her husband and later married. The couple resided in Pinellas County for several years before moving to Apalachicola and then on to Sopchoppy as her final place of residence.



Her passions included hunting, fishing, gardening, scuba and free diving, her pets, being outdoors and in her later years crocheting. Margaret won the National Spear Fishing Free Diving Championship, Ladies Division in August 1976. Her fondest memories are those of family, friends and the good times shared with them. Rogers was of the Methodist faith.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308 or to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus GA 31909.



