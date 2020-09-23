Margaret "Margie" Smith, 83, of Crawfordville, passed away at her daughter's home on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 19, 1937 in New York to Manuel and Sarah (Sadie) Oliveira. She loved her family and had a special relationship with her seven siblings. She grew up in New England where she developed a love of dancing with her Portuguese family. Her love of dancing continued throughout her entire life. Her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren.
Margie was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She will always be remembered as the life of the party. Her smile was infectious and brightened any room she came in to.
She is survived by her four children, John Livingston (wife Lona), David Livingston (wife Sue), Sandy Waters (husband Kevin), and Robert Livingston (wife Jamie); also grieving her passing are her two sisters, Linda and Marie and her two brothers, Bobby and Danny. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, of whom she is eternally proud.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Smith; her brother, Charles Oliveira; her sister, Eleanor Saul; and her infant brother Tommy.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Crawfordville United Methodist Church. The family encourages all who attend to wear a mask and social distance in the sanctuary.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com
).