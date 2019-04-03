Marilyn Donnell Strickland, 83, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her residence in Tallahassee.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy Loney (Frank).
She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Strickland.
Funeral services will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Bevis Harvey Young Chapel
3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 4, 2019