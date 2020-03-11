Marshall "Mo" Brown, 74, of Tallahassee/Smith Creek, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Tallahassee surrounded by his loving family.
He retired from the Tallahassee Fire Department and was in the U.S. National Guard. Mo loved to fish and hunt, but recently gardening had been his passion. He loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Vickie Brown; two daughters, DeeAnn Peeples (husband Paul), and Marsha L. Brown (husband Chris Hollender); two sisters, Sarah Dvoracek and Tracy Sumner; brother Gary Brown (wife Lanie); five grandchildren, Abigail, Emily, Krislynn, Alex, and Zack; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Brown.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Harvey Young Chapel at Family Funeral Home and the Funeral Service will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , www.stjude.org/give.html, 866-278-5833, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105 and/or .
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the Brown family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 12, 2020