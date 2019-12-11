Martha Matilda Taunton was born on April 20, 1923 and passed on Dec. 3, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband, Earl Taunton; her brother, Charles "Buddy" Simmons; her sister, Maggie Lee Klinger; her granddaughter, Kayte Hollingsworth; and her great-grandson, James David "JD" Gooden.
She is survived by her three children, Jeanette (Terry) Land, Kathy (David) Williams, and Robert (Cecilia) Taunton; her six grandchildren, Tracy (Tracey) Land, Darrel (Tanya) Land, Cliff Williams, Emily (Jon Gooden) Williams, Jacob (Caroline ) Taunton, and Joseph Taunton. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, and her little dog, Molly.
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice (bigbendhospice.org)
Service was held at Lake Ellen Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Keith Wallace officiating. Internment was at Sopchoppy Cemetery immediately following the service.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Dec. 12, 2019