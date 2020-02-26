Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha (Bernell) Smith. View Sign Service Information Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Rd Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Bernell Smith went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 19, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.



Born May 4, 1925, Martha spent most of her life in Gadsden County at her beloved homeplace on Carlton Smith Road in Juniper. The family farm that her parents purchased in their early married years became home to "Bernell" and Carlton and later their precious daughters Carlotta and Kim. Bernell took care of her mother Flavie "Ma" Eubanks for most of Ma's life. In addition, Bernell worked at May Drug Company in Quincy where she met many lifelong friends. Later, when Robert F. Munroe Day School was opened, she went to be a bus driver there. Known by everyone at RFM as "Miss Bernell," she also ran a little lunchroom/store that was affectionately known as "Miss Bernell's Kitchen." The Lord definitely placed her at RFM as she touched countless lives there. Many "kids" remember her fondly as driving Bus 272!



Bernell and Carlton moved to Quincy in their golden years, where they became heavily involved in their church, Santa Clara Baptist. Where you saw one of them, you certainly saw the other. They assisted at church functions and completed many renovation projects there as well. Their church family was a source of great joy for them.



Following Carlton's passing, Bernell went to live in Crawfordville. She said she could never imagine leaving good ol' Gadsden County, but she came to love and be loved by many in her new home in Wakulla County. It was at her new church home of Panacea First Baptist that Bernell came to be known as Martha! Her family teased her endlessly about "changing her name" in her senior years! This occurred because a friend stated she could not pronounce Bernell and would therefore call her Martha! Martha it was from there on out! Not only did she enjoy her Panacea church family but she was a constant face at the Wakulla Senior Center, where she and her buddies played cards almost every day – they were known as the Hot Tamales!



She was predeceased in death by her parents, Neadham and Flavie Ola Eubanks; her loving husband of 60 years, Carlton Smith; siblings Bernice Eubanks, Hugh Eubanks, Floyd Eubanks, Arlie Sprague and John Eubanks.



Survivors include her two daughters, Carlotta Stauffer (Edward) and Kimberly Roddenberry (Robert); grandchildren Tracy Stauffer (Amy), Lauren Williams (Corey), Carrie Nunnery (Luke), Michaella Gray (Nick), Chelsea Powers (Reno), Bryan O'Connor (Megan), Candace O'Connor and Bobby Roddenberry; greatgrandchildren Nathan, Dakoda, Kenneth, Nelia, Cassius, Dawson, Mackenzie, Kyla, John David, James Edward, Jensen, Brylee, Mia, Leila, Cheyenne, Ryder and Roxanne; brother Mack Eubanks (Sandie); sister Dole Richards; many special nieces and nephews; and untold number of friends. She was a very loved lady; everyone who knew her truly loved her.



The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Covenant Hospice and staff for all of their loving care.

While Ms. Smith "loved her flowers," if anyone wishes to make a donation in her honor, the family suggests Panacea First Baptist Church or Wakulla Senior Center.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or



