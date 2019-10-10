Marty Allan McPherson, 54, of Crawfordville, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee.
Marty was born to Walter Neal McPherson and Judy Anne Musgrove McPherson who both preceded him in death.
He is survived by his step-mother, Betty McPherson; two siblings, Nathan McPherson (Nell) of Crawfordville, and Sandra McPherson Johnson (Pete) of Anchorage, Alaska; three children, David Dodson of LaGrange, Ga., Cassie McPherson of San Diego, Calif., and Lauren McPherson of Tallahassee; and four grandchildren.
By trade, Marty was a finish carpenter. He was contracted regularly for custom building projects throughout Leon and Wakulla counties. As an artisan craftsman, he made countless treasures for family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Lake Ellen Baptist Church in Crawfordville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251 Washington DC 20090-7251 (866-382-4253)
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements(850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 11, 2019