Marvin L. Colvin, 78, of Crawfordville, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Born in Havana, Fla., on Dec. 21, 1941, Marvin was a self-educated and talented automotive and farm equipment mechanic. Marvin's talents went far beyond automobiles and farm equipment; he was a builder as well. Marvin owned and operated Marvin's Auto in Crawfordville and Marvin's Pure Oil Service in Tallahassee for many years. If it was broken, Marvin could fix it. Later in life he was the neighborhood child caretaker for many working families. Marvin attended Crawfordville First Baptist Church in Crawfordville, Fla.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sarah. He is also survived by three children, Darrell Colvin (Donna), Stephanie McCranie and Priscilla Lovel (Bradley). He is also survived by four grandchildren; a great-grandson; as well as three grand-dogs. Marvin was preceded in death by his grandson, Noah Alexander.
A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Crawfordville First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD 57325-9919 or a children's school or hospital of your choice
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 30, 2020