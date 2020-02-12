Mary Ann Cochran, 79, of Crawfordville, passed away Feb. 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was a native of Adamsville, Ala. She lived in Ozark, Ala., moved to Tallahassee in 1967 and lived there until moving to Crawfordville in 1973. She retired from Department of Labor with the State of Florida, working there for 14 years, and she was co-owner and operator of Cochran's Catering Services for 18 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, James "Howard" Cochran; her parents, Howard and Inez Smith; brothers, Billy Ray, David and Boyd Smith; and one sister Ireese Allbritton.
Survivors include daughter, Lisa Cochran Council and husband Raleigh; sons Earl Cochran, James Allen Cochran and wife Helen, and Robert "Pete" Devon Cochran and wife Katrina; two brothers, Loyd Smith and wife Rachell, and Ronald Smith and wife Barbara; sister in-law Gaynell Smith; grandson Jeremy Howard Cochran and wife Hailee; granddaughters Laura Cochran Barnes and husband Stephen, Candace Cochran Carter and husband Mark, Danielle Cochran and fiance' Graham Glover, Amanda Council Coker and husband Harvey "Guy," and Amber Sims; and great grandkids Sarah, Stephen, Kaden, Konner, Starr, Callee, Chace, Alexander, Andrew, Alyssa, and James River.
Family received friends Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. Funeral Service will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Medart.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Circle Blvd., Tallahassee FL 32308; 850-878-5310; Bigbendhospice.org
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the Cochran family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Feb. 13, 2020