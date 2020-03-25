Mary Ann Tatum, 88, of Shell Point, passed away March 19, 2020.
Mary Ann was a native of Airton, Ala., born to James & Myrtle Sue Ziglar on Nov. 24, 1931. She moved to Crawfordville in 1969 where she owned and operated her business Mary Ann's Beauty Shop. She was in business for many years and attended Troy University. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children, Alicia Tatum Peel, Tim Tatum, and Ricky Tatum; sister Bethany Willoughby (Jimmy); three grandchildren, Aaren, Tyler, and Ryan; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Kaleb.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced soon.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with the arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 26, 2020