Mary Ann Tatum, 88, of Shell Point, passed away March 19, 2020.
Mary Ann was a native of Ariton, Ala., born to James and Myrtle Sue Ziglar on Nov. 24, 1931. She moved to Crawfordville in 1969 where she owned and operated her business, Mary Ann's Beauty Shop. Mary Ann was in the business for many years and attended Troy University. Mary Ann Loved her family especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her two children, Alicia Tatum Peel and Tim Tatum; sister and brother-in-law, Bethany and Jimmy Willoughby; three grandchildren, Aaren, Tyler and Ryan; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Kaleb. Son Ricky Tatum died July 2, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Baptist Church. The service will be for Mary Ann & Ricky her son.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com
).