1/1
Mary Ann Tatum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Tatum, 88, of Shell Point, passed away March 19, 2020.

Mary Ann was a native of Ariton, Ala., born to James and Myrtle Sue Ziglar on Nov. 24, 1931. She moved to Crawfordville in 1969 where she owned and operated her business, Mary Ann's Beauty Shop. Mary Ann was in the business for many years and attended Troy University. Mary Ann Loved her family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her two children, Alicia Tatum Peel and Tim Tatum; sister and brother-in-law, Bethany and Jimmy Willoughby; three grandchildren, Aaren, Tyler and Ryan; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Kaleb. Son Ricky Tatum died July 2, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Baptist Church. The service will be for Mary Ann & Ricky her son.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Jul. 8 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved