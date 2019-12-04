Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Carolyn Kyle. View Sign Service Information Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 84 Ochlockonee St Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-5919 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Carolyn Kyle, 89, of Smith Creek, went to her Heavenly home on Dec. 2, 2019.



She was born in Bowling Green, Florida on April 15, 1930 to her parents M.L. and Dola Chason and had lived in Smith Creek most of her life. Mary was employed at Sopchoppy Elementary School for 32 years and was a member at Mount Elon Baptist Church, where she served as Treasurer for many years. Her family said she was a giver, a server to many, took care of her mother and mother-in-law when they needed assistance and was the family spiritual matriarch, a prayer warrior. She enjoyed playing the piano and cooking for everyone.



She is predeceased by her husband Clyde Kyle.



Survivors include her children, Beth Kyle Jones and husband Henry, Clint Kyle and wife Bonny, and Robin Kyle Holt and husband Mark; sisters Joyce Pigott and Judy Helms; six grandchildren, Kyle, Carolyn, Daphne, Clint Ryan, Brandon and Nicholas; and seven great-grandchildren.



The family thanks the entire staff of Eden Springs Nursing Home for the wonderful care given over the past 6 years.



The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 10:00 am at the Mt. Elon Baptist Church in Smith Creek and the Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am with burial to follow at the Mt. Elon Cemetery.



Skip & Trey Young are assisting the Kyle family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or

Published in The Wakulla News on Dec. 5, 2019

